GREENSBURG - Selking International has announced its acquisition of Shirk’s International.
Shirk’s has been part of the Greensburg community for more than 60 years. Selking International understands the significance of Shirk’s legacy and the trust they have built over the years, and pledges to honor their storied reputation while forging ahead with their customer-centric approach.
Selking International has been a family owned and operated business since 1965, and its management team understands the importance of community, trust, and customer service.
About Selking International
Between 11 dealerships, the company offers truck sales, parts, service, lease and rental, mobile maintenance and a body and paint shop with a full line of finance options.
Selking International Trucks is an authorized International dealership serving the Tri-State area.
Learn more at www.selkinginternational.com.
