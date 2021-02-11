GREENSBURG – Despite a global pandemic, generosity was alive and well and taking care of others in 2020. Decatur and Franklin County residents, along with residents from many other counties in the southeast part of the state shared their bounties with less-fortunate children the world over. A total of 11,488 shoeboxes were shipped to suffering people abroad via Operation Christmas Child, a project of the not-for-profit organization “Samaritan’s Purse.”
Samaritan’s Purse is an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work. The organization’s president is Franklin Graham, son of late Christian evangelist Billy Graham. The name of the organization is derived from the New Testament Parable of the Good Samaritan Their international headquarters are in Boone, North Carolina.
According to Wikipedia, Samaritan’s Purse was founded in 1970 by Baptist pastor Robert Pierce in Boone, N C.
Franklin Graham met Pierce in 1973, and they made several trips together to visit relief projects and missionary partners in Asia and elsewhere. Graham became president of Samaritan’s Purse in 1979 following Pierce’s death in 1978.
Samaritan’s Purse has offices in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and the organization provides assistance in more than 100 countries.
Across the U.S., the project collected more than 7.8 million such gifts in 2020. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2020, the ministry is now sending more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Operation Christmas Child was created in 1990 by Dave Cooke and his wife Gill for children in Romania. A booklet of bible stories is often distributed alongside the shoebox gifts which are given to children based on need alone, regardless of their faith. These boxes are then distributed overseas by volunteers.
At the at First Baptist Church, every year and for several in the past, volunteers gather an afternoon a week to fellowship and put the boxes together.
Isabelle Royse, an Operation Christmas Child Warrior for several years now said, “We usually start much earlier in the year, but 2020 was a little different.”
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 15 – 22, year round shoebox building continues online at www.samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
