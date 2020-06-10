Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred at a rural Ripley County residence that sent one victim to a Louisville hospital for treatment, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, ISP Versailles District public information officer.
About 4:30 p.m. June 8, ISP Versailles District troopers and Ripley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address on West County Road 700 South after receiving a report that a male had been shot at the residence.
Officers located a 24-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was transported to King’s Daughters’ Hospital, Madison, before being transferred to a Louisville area hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.
The investigation by ISP detectives has determined that an altercation at the residence led to the victim being shot. At this time, there have not been any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
Ripley County EMS also assisted at the scene.
