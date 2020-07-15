GREENSBURG – The shopping options for the July 17 Farmer’s Market at the Decatur County Fairgrounds are:
Gauck Meat’s Please remember that Gauck’s Meats will not be at the July 24 or 31 Farmer’s Markets
Grass fed and finished beef: Ground beef $7/lb.; steaks: New York strip $18/lb.; filet $20/lb.; sirloin $10/lb.; flank steak $9/lb.; arm roast, chuck roast and skirt steak $7/lb.; ribs and neck bones $5/lb.; beef liver $4/lb.; soup bones $3/lb.
Pastured chicken: Boneless, skinless breast $ 6/lb.; whole chickens $4/lb; leg quarters and wings $ 5/lb.; frames $2.50 pkg. of 2; feet $2 lb.
Pre-orders due by Thursday at 7 p.m.
Treehugger Maple Syrups (765-309-5333)
Pints $15, quarts $20
Dole’s popcorn and caramel popcorn – Large $8 and small $4
Hatton Farms (812-593-2619)
Small cantaloupes, limited quantity, $2 each
Zucchini, Large $1 each and small 2/$1
Yellow squash, 2/$1
Broccoli, $3/head
Broccoli florets, $4/container
Cabbage, $3/head
Cucumbers, 2/$1; pickling cucumbers $3/container or 25 lb. box for $22
Brown eggs, $3/doz.
Weber Farms
Lamb, chicken, turkey, green beans, zucchini bread, brown eggs
Email for prices and to preorder: asweber68@gmail.com
Kay Seibel
Romaine leaf lettuce, green beans, garlic, zucchini bread, oatmeal raisin cookies
Poling Sweetie Pies
Mixed berry and apple pies, $17
Homemade sugar cookie kits
RR Ranch-Dan Lewis
Green beans, green tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, yellow squash and zucchini
High Point Events
Variety of produce
The Rustic Petal
Large arrangements, $20; medium arrangements, $15
Armand’s Harper’s Valley Farms
Cabbage, $2 head
Broccoli, $2 head
Cucumbers, 3 for $2 or 75 cents each
Green or golden zucchini; yellow summer squash, 3 for $2 or 75 cents each
Green beans, $2/lb.
Yellow cherry tomatoes, $2/pint
Green tomatoes, some pink or red tomatoes, $2/lb.
Green bell peppers, 3 for $2 or 75 cents each
Mild sausage, $5 lb.
Ground pork, $5 lb.
Pork burgers, (4 pack, about 1 lb. total), $6
Boneless pork chops, $7/lb.
Bacon, $5.50/lb.
Herb plants – Basil, cilantro, spearmint, lemon mint, strawberry mint or peppermint, $3 pot
Blanketflower (Gaillardia), $6
Black-eyed Susan, $6
Coneflower, $7
Cut sunflowers, $1/stem
