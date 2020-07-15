Armand’s Harper Valley Farms owner Diane Armand shows Greensburg Farmer’s Market customer John Duncan fresh tomatoes. The first hour of the market, from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, is strictly drive-thru to accommodate older, more COVID-19-susceptible customers. After that, customers are welcome to drive or walk through the market as they choose until 6 p.m. The market currently is being held at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.