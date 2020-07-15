market2.jpg

Armand’s Harper Valley Farms owner Diane Armand shows Greensburg Farmer’s Market customer John Duncan fresh tomatoes. The first hour of the market, from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, is strictly drive-thru to accommodate older, more COVID-19-susceptible customers. After that, customers are welcome to drive or walk through the market as they choose until 6 p.m. The market currently is being held at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.

 Bill Rethlake | Daily News

GREENSBURG – The shopping options for the July 17 Farmer’s Market at the Decatur County Fairgrounds are:

Gauck Meat’s Please remember that Gauck’s Meats will not be at the July 24 or 31 Farmer’s Markets

Grass fed and finished beef: Ground beef $7/lb.; steaks: New York strip $18/lb.; filet $20/lb.; sirloin $10/lb.; flank steak $9/lb.; arm roast, chuck roast and skirt steak $7/lb.; ribs and neck bones $5/lb.; beef liver $4/lb.; soup bones $3/lb.

Pastured chicken: Boneless, skinless breast $ 6/lb.; whole chickens $4/lb; leg quarters and wings $ 5/lb.; frames $2.50 pkg. of 2; feet $2 lb.

Pre-orders due by Thursday at 7 p.m.

Treehugger Maple Syrups (765-309-5333)

Pints $15, quarts $20

Dole’s popcorn and caramel popcorn – Large $8 and small $4

Hatton Farms (812-593-2619)

Small cantaloupes, limited quantity, $2 each

Zucchini, Large $1 each and small 2/$1

Yellow squash, 2/$1

Broccoli, $3/head

Broccoli florets, $4/container

Cabbage, $3/head

Cucumbers, 2/$1; pickling cucumbers $3/container or 25 lb. box for $22

Brown eggs, $3/doz.

Weber Farms

Lamb, chicken, turkey, green beans, zucchini bread, brown eggs

Email for prices and to preorder: asweber68@gmail.com

Kay Seibel

Romaine leaf lettuce, green beans, garlic, zucchini bread, oatmeal raisin cookies

Poling Sweetie Pies

Mixed berry and apple pies, $17

Homemade sugar cookie kits

RR Ranch-Dan Lewis

Green beans, green tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, yellow squash and zucchini

High Point Events

Variety of produce

The Rustic Petal

Large arrangements, $20; medium arrangements, $15

Armand’s Harper’s Valley Farms

Cabbage, $2 head

Broccoli, $2 head

Cucumbers, 3 for $2 or 75 cents each

Green or golden zucchini; yellow summer squash, 3 for $2 or 75 cents each

Green beans, $2/lb.

Yellow cherry tomatoes, $2/pint

Green tomatoes, some pink or red tomatoes, $2/lb.

Green bell peppers, 3 for $2 or 75 cents each

Mild sausage, $5 lb.

Ground pork, $5 lb.

Pork burgers, (4 pack, about 1 lb. total), $6

Boneless pork chops, $7/lb.

Bacon, $5.50/lb.

Herb plants – Basil, cilantro, spearmint, lemon mint, strawberry mint or peppermint, $3 pot

Blanketflower (Gaillardia), $6

Black-eyed Susan, $6

Coneflower, $7

Cut sunflowers, $1/stem

