BATESVILLE – The Batesville City Court is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, but may face closure in the near future.
Mayor Mike Bettice and the four Councilmen discussed the dissolution at Monday night’s council meeting. The discussion was tabled until next month to allow the public to weigh in.
Mayor Bettice opened the conversation by explaining that a discussion was opened about the expense and revenues of the city court in 2019 during the budgeting process. Dissolving the court can only happen in the year before city elections.
“If we want to make a change, this is the year to do so,” Mayor Bettice said. “The process to dissolve the city court is relatively simple: it takes an ordinance. There’s not a requirement for a public hearing, but we’d like make sure we get public input on the topic.”
Judge John Kellerman presides over the court. He made his case on behalf of maintaining the court at Monday’s meeting. He explained the benefits of the court and that it is a public service which is unlikely to ever turn a profit.
City court responsibilities include civil cases for disputes of $3,000 or less and criminal cases or traffic violations for one year or less in jail.
The Batesville City Court has jurisdiction in both Franklin and Ripley counties.
So far this year, the court has had 52 criminal cases filed, 35 open civil cases; Kellerman readily admitted that the court is being underutilized.
The Ripley County Superior Court judge has expressed to both Judge Kellerman and Mayor Bettice that he would like to send all of his infractions (primarily ticket offenses like a speeding ticket) to the Batesville City Court. This would more adequately utilize the city court while taking work off the superior court. Until this takes place, the court is going to continue to bring in about 90% less than its annual cost.
“I wouldn’t argue to close any court,” Judge Kellerman said. “I think they all serve a purpose.”
Councilman Tracy Rohlfing asked that the issue be tabled until next month in order to allow constituents and those outside of Batesville who may use the city court to reach out with their opinions on the topic.
