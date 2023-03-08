GREENSBURG – The owners and staff of Green Sign Co. took time on a recent rainy Friday to give the seventh-grade Exploring College and Careers class the chance to see a snapshot of one of Greensburg’s most durable and successful businesses as owner Sean Green, Vice-President Greg Sims and Lead Design Manager Robert Brancamp lead them on a guided tour through the facility on Montgomery Road.
Green met the class straight off the bus and walked them through a company flow chart, explaining everything from the brass tacks to the finer points of modern signmaking and rebranding.
Sims and Brancamp attended the entire tour, talking about design in the sign industry and the importance of secondary education, trade certificates and four-year college degrees in design.
GJHS facilitator and Exploring Colleges and Careers teacher Jodi Koors explained, “We go over all the career clusters our students might be interested in, and our overall goal is to help them get an idea of what their career path might look like by their eighth-grade year. That way they can study that in high school, and then move on from there with a career they love and cherish.”
Modern school systems begin training students earlier and earlier to focus on their lives after schooling, and the pace with which they advance is sometimes alarming to parents.
“I think that’s so we can give them an option, so that they don’t get pigeonholed into a career only because that’s what their mom or dad did,” Koors said. “Sometimes that’s great, but I know when I was growing up we didn’t think about careers until we were juniors or seniors in high school, and I think allowing the students to start exploring those ideas even as early as fifth grade allows them to open those windows and find their passion early.”
“So, when they do finally get into the real world, they can have a career they truly love. Because I don’t know about you, but I went through quite a few jobs before I found something I really liked!” Koors continued. “Ultimately, we want them to find a job they like so they don’t have to work a day in their lives!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.