OLDENBURG – An Associate Signing Ceremony was held August 22 at the Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg.
The Sisters of St. Francis began welcoming lay women and men to join them as Associates in 1981. Associates must demonstrate a shared commitment to Franciscan prayer and mission.
Angie Kelly, Cheryl Schnitzius, Portia Dubach and LeTonya Turner signed a one-year commitment to the Sister/Associate relationship. Jackie Schlichte signed a permanent commitment to live and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They share spiritual, social and service opportunities with the Sisters of St. Francis and with each other.
The Associate relationship is rooted in the Gospel and in Franciscan values, mindful of the call to be the presence of Jesus to all, especially to the powerless, the poor, and the oppressed. Sisters and Associates experience mutual support in their commitment to living the Gospel of Jesus.
The Sisters of St. Francis formed after a long journey from a convent in Vienna, Austria when Sister Theresa Hackelmeier arrived to her destination of Oldenburg. Hackelmeier had a dream of establishing a new congregation of Sisters who would assist in the education of German immigrant children in Southeastern Indiana, according to the Oldenburg Franciscan’s website.
Mother Theresa Hackelmeier enlisted three local Oldenburg women in her mission to establish the Sisters of St. Francis, Oldenburg.
The Sisters cared for orphans, planted and maintained what is today called Michaela Farms (named after Michaela Lindemann) and began their enduring educational ministry. Over time, Sisters have assumed new ministries and a decrease in women choosing to enter religious life have led to an increased need for Associates.
Today, there are 235 Associates.
For more information on becoming an Associate, contact Jane Schaefer or Carolyn Meyer at (812) 933-6439, or at associate@oldenburgosf.com.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.