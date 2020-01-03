GREENSBURG – Not many things are more enjoyable or more wholesome for a family to enjoy together than a love of animals, and on Jan. 17 the Southeastern Indiana YMCA in Batesville will be a great place to share that love and learn about animals we don’t get to see very often up close.
Whether it be showing off their newest actors Kelly, the Boobook owl, or Ludwig, the yellow headed vulture, Silly Safari is a nice way to learn about some of our animal neighbors.
“We’ve been having Silly Safari down to the YMCA for several years now, and it’s one of our most popular events,” said SIYMCA Marketing Coordinator Kathleen Bowman. “It’s such a great opportunity for families to take a part in something that’s healthy and good for our earth and environment.”
Based in Indianapolis, Silly Safari’s mission is “to create positive human animal interactions that inspire responsible pet ownership and wild animal conservation.” Silly Safaris, Inc. provides more than 3,000 conservation inspiring live animal shows every year throughout the United States of America.
Working with more than 100 animals, domestic and exotic, Silly Safari will bring their animals to the Y from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the 17th, and the Silly Safari “funologists” will explain their habitats and lifestyles for the entertainment and education of all. Then will be a chance to meet the animals “in person.”
The study of children has typically focused on their relationships with other humans. However, in the last 50 years there has been increased recognition that children live in a world of many different species and natural environments, and the importance of learning to deal with other living creatures who live in our environment is not only good for them, it’s good for us as well.
“Biophilia” is the natural tendency for creatures living together in an ecosystem to take interest in each other.
According to the American Journal of Public Health, studies suggest that children who have an innate interest in animals and other life forms grow to be more acccepting and are better balanced people.
Evidence documents beneficial effects of animal-assisted therapies in improving physical, social, and emotional functioning among children with specific impairments such as cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, and conduct disorder.
Along with this research, studies of typically developing children have found that children often develop strong emotional ties to their pets, making them important relationships in children’s lives. These bonds allow many children to derive emotional support in times of stress and may help develop empathy.
Another line of research documents the role that caring for animals may play in developing children’s interest in and ability to nurture.
It is interesting to note that these studies find that boys and girls do not differ in caring for animals despite the emergence of gender differences in caring for other humans. These findings, together with the frequent presence of pets in the home, make pet care an important opportunity for boys to nurture others.
Animals play a role in children’s cognitive development as well.
Studies show that exposure to pets in the home help children develop early understanding of what it means to be alive; how other species differ from humans; how life forms grow, reproduce, and die; and related issues. Exposure to living animals influences the development of these biological constructs.
Finally, animals influence children’s moral development. As children are reasoning about the morality of human relationships, they are also reasoning about human treatment of animals and their environments. Although the major focus of research has been on the potential benefits of animals for children’s development, scholars of domestic violence and animal maltreatment have found that both tend to co-occur in families, posing risks to both child and animal welfare. These findings have led to collaborative efforts by child protective services and animal protection societies aimed at prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
The Silly Safari Animal Show at the SIYMCA is free, but a RSVP call is appreciated to insure there is ample seating for all attending. Call 812-934-6006 to reserve seating.
