RUSH COUNTY - The Rush County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Stark, a 79 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 208 pounds, brown/bald hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, green shorts, and blue Skechers tennis shoes, and driving a Silver 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck with an black camper shell and an Indiana plate of TK696MIE.
Jerry is missing from Rushville and was last seen at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Jerry Stark, contact the Rush County Sheriff's Department at 765-932-2931 or 911.
-Information provided.
