GREENSBURG – Fifty-two people in 32 cars from all over the state of Indiana, driving their dream Chevy Corvettes, gathered Friday evening for a locally generated event that has captured the imagination and enthusiasm of gearheads the world over during the Simply Corvette Backroad Boogie.
With some arriving Friday evening and staying at the Hampton Inn, the group woke up bright and early Saturday to convoy in a leisurely drive over the twisting back roads of Southeastern Indana, enjoying the fall colors and communing with other Corvette enthusiasts from as far away as Chicago.
Planning for the event began in late 2021 on the heels of two other events that witnessed overwhelming worldwide attention by a man who does it all simply for the love of the sport.
“Simply Corvettes” is a Facebook page that began just a few years ago as simply that – a site to share photos of and inspire conversations with other lovers of the Corvette. Today, that page boasts in excess of 23,000 members from as far away as England.
Greensburg native Brian Wyatt has loved Corvettes for many years, and his passion for the brand was a fluke.
Wyatt drives a bright red, convertible C5 (that’s the body style of his car: there have been eight major body styles introduced by Chevrolet since the Corvette craze started in the mid ‘60s). Even though he’s well-versed in automobile and engine mechanics (his career since trade school), he admits that he never paid attention to the Corvette until he found one on Facebook MarketPlace.
“It was willed to him (the previous owner) from his dad’s best friend who passed away, and he had it for sale at the right price,” Wyatt said. “So, I drove down there, handed him the money and drove it home.”
As for repairs, he’s replaced the oil-sending unit on the engine and that’s about it.
“It was good driving, ready car when I bought it,” he said.
Leaving from the Hampton Inn and picking up a few along the way, 32 Corvettes in all colors and body styles headed to the the famed Decatur County round barn on Moscow Road north of Greensburg. After conversation, photo-ops and tours of the barn were finished, the group took off for all parts Southeastern Indiana, making sure to pass through several historic Kennedy-built covered bridges situated between Greensburg and Metamora.
Spending an hour in Metamora and then traveling to Laurel for lunch, the group went separate ways home to make it back to the Hampton Inn by 7:30 p.m.
The Simply Corvette Club sponsors similar events throughout the year and costs nothing to join.
As for the story of why the Corvette craze is big enough to inspire multi-state chapters clubs, Wyatt explained: “The horsepower and the handling of a sports car for the sports enthusiast is unlike anything else in the world.”
