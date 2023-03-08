COLUMBUS - The revamped fundraising event SING! A Karaoke Competition Benefiting Advocates for Children (formerly known as Crooners for CASA) will be held from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. April 1 at The Commons, 300 Washington Street, Columbus.
Conducted during the first week of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, this event raises money for Columbus-based Advocates for Children, which provides advocates for abused and neglected children in Bartholomew, Jennings, and Decatur County.
Advocates for Children’s CASAs (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and Staff Advocates served 616 children in 2022 in the three-county area.
Board member Dr. Anna Carmon, Associate Professor and Communication Studies Program Director at IUPUC, had this to say about the upcoming event, “This event supports work towards improving the lives of some of the most vulnerable in our community. I encourage everyone to join us for an evening of fun, so Advocates for Children can continue providing a voice for the voiceless in our communities.”
This event will not only feature teams competing to be the ultimate karaoke champion in Southern Indiana, but also Columbus-based band, Night Owl, known as Indiana’s premier county band!
This event is guaranteed to be a good time and a great way to support important work on behalf of the community’s most vulnerable children.
Cost is $65 per ticket or $500 for a table of eight seats.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Cash bar will be available.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.apowerfulvoice.org/sing, or by calling the Advocates for Children office at 812-372-2808.
Last year, more than 300 people attended, so be sure to get your tickets early!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.