GREENSBURG – As part of the Greensburg Community High School 2022 Fall Chautauqua, the internationally famous Indiana University “Singing Hoosiers” will be appearing in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, October 28, in GCHS’s Goddard Auditorium.
Formed in 1950, the Grammy-nominated Indiana University Singing Hoosiers enjoy a long and storied tradition of excellence in the choral arts. With roots in the music of The Great American Songbook, the ensemble’s repertoire has grown to encompass a variety of American popular and choral styles.
The Singing Hoosiers have entertained audiences across the United States and in more than 25 countries spanning Asia, Australia, Europe and the Caribbean. The ensemble has enjoyed collaborations with Duke Ellington, Mel Torme, Sandi Patty, Sylvia McNair, Tim Noble, the Indianapolis Symphony, and the Cincinnati Pops under the direction of Erich Kunzel.
Under the direction of Dr. Chris Albanese, the Singing Hoosiers are comprised of more than 90 student singers and instrumentalists from the IU’s School of Music along with students representing more than 25 majors at Indiana University. Previous directors include George Krieger, Robert Stoll, Michael Schwartzkopf, Steve Zegree and Ly Wilder.
The Singing Hoosiers, just like IU’s awarded men’s chorus “Straight, No Chaser,” are notoriously popular, and therefore, hard to book. Chautauqua organizer and GCHS history teacher John Pratt said he has tried for more than a few years to make the event happen. This year, he said, he must have struck “a good chord.”
”Last year I reached out to Straight, No Chaser to no avail. This year I have spent a tremendous amount of time researching and lining up concerts,” Pratt, who has spent the last 14 months lining up the immensely well-received “Jerry Williams Concert Series” at Rebekah Park Amphitheater, said.
”I was well acquainted with The Singing Hoosiers, their qualifications, their love of the American songbook, so I reached out to them last winter. Like many events, it took a long time, but we are very fortunate it all worked out,” Pratt continued.
Tickets at the door will be available for $5.
The concert will feature songs from the American Songbook including Cole Porter and Hoagy Carmichael numbers, more contemporary selections including Bruno Mars songs, as well as selections from the Broadway production of “Waitress” and Jerome Robbins’ “On the Town.”
