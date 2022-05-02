RIPLEY COUNTY - Early on the morning of May 2, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Ind. 101 near Milan. The crash resulted in the death of the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a white 2009 Honda CR-V driven by Philip B. Jerauld, 41, Dillsboro, was southbound on Ind. 101 near CR 50 S. in eastern Ripley County.
Jerauld lost control of the vehicle in a curve. The vehicle left the west side of the roadway before striking an embankment and a tree.
Jerauld was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office.
It is believed that the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. May 1; however, the vehicle was not observed off the roadway until the early morning hours of May 2.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash. Investigators believe that speed was a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Ripley County EMS, Ripley County Coroner's Office, Milan Fire Department, and Affordable Todd's Wrecker Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.