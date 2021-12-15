VERSAILLES - At approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday a Greensburg man was killed in a single vehicle crash on US 50 in Ripley County.
According to a press release issued by Sergeant Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police, the initial investigation by Trooper Andrew Garrett, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, indicated that a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by George Meadors, 54, Greensburg, was eastbound on US 50 near Cave Hill Road just east of Versailles.
For an unknown reason, Meadors' vehicle left the south side of the road and struck a tree and caught fire.
Meadors sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office.
The crash remains under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash; toxicology results are pending.
US 50 was closed for approximately three hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Versailles Police Department, Ripley County EMS, and Versailles Fire Department were the initial responding agencies that assisted in the investigation at the scene. The Osgood Police Department, Ripley County Coroner's Office, and Affordable Todd's Wrecker Service also assisted at the scene.
