RUSH COUNTY - A single vehicle crash in Rush County Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Rushville teen and injured another. Rush County Deputies were called to CR 350E just north of CR 300N around 10:40 a.m. this morning for a report of a vehicle off the left side of the road into a tree.
Two teenage victims were transported from the scene by Rushville EMS to Rush Memorial Hospital.
Deputies then summoned Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Investigators to the scene to investigate the crash. The preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Tom Schwendenman indicates that the 2006 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 16-year-old male from Rushville, was north bound on CR 350E at a high rate of speed when the vehicle disregarded the stop sign at CR 300N and went airborne over the intersection.
The driver lost control of the car with it leaving the left side of CR 350 E and hitting a tree broadside. The passenger, Kameron Cox, age 16 of Rushville, was ejected from the vehicle. Cox later succumbed to his injuries at Rush Memorial Hospital. The male driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
The name of the driver is currently being withheld as the crash remains under investigation. The family of the decedent have been notified.
Master Trooper Schwendenman was assisted by Crash Reconstruction Investigators Master Trooper Coley McCutcheon and Trooper Mark Hanna, the Rush County Sheriff’s Department, Rushville EMS and the Glenwood Fire Department.
-Indiana State Police press release
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.