One day last summer, I was going through a large volume — about the size of an unabridged dictionary — titled, “The History of Decatur County.” The copyright date, as I recall, was 1920. It was given to me by my father, who, in turn, got it from his father. Because sentiment nearly always overrules logic, it has lain, untouched, on a shelf for several decades. When something is always there, we reach a point when we don’t see it. This is true for pictures, table clothes, views out a window, wallpaper and, too often, our spouse. Such was the case with “The History of Decatur County.” But one day I did notice it and decided to go through it to see if there was anything pressed in the hundreds of pages that I might want to keep.
One of the first things I noticed was my grandfather’s signature just inside the front cover: “Ralph Whitledge Avery — 1923.” He died before I was born, but I was named after him. There were some picture postcards, scenes of Indianapolis as it was a century ago. But the most interesting thing was a letter announcing a secret meeting of Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, the time and place to be determined later. The letter ended with a command for the recipient to destroy the letter as soon as he had read it. “Don’t wait!” it said, “Do it now!” (I was reminded of the television series, “Mission: Impossible,” wherein the recorded instructions were programmed to self-destruct in so many seconds. Had the Klan had the technology in 1923, I wouldn’t have been reading this letter a hundred years later.)
My grandfather was a very religious man. He and his brothers built the Christian church in St. Paul, Indiana. But I would not be surprised if he had been a member of the Klan. Historians estimate that during that period 80% of the state’s elected officials were Klan members. Their allegiance had nothing to do with race; their “bogeyman” was the Catholic Church. They were afraid that if “Papists” were elected to government offices, eventually the Pope would be in charge of America.
It was a shameful period in Indiana history; ending in 1925, when the powerful Grand Dragon of the Kian, D. C. Stephenson, was convicted of rape and murder in a Noblesville courtroom. Since then, we have elected many Catholic politicians, even a couple of “Papist” presidents, with no evidence that the Pope has any desire to control American politics. In fact, we’ve come a long way since the days when we were suspicious of all religious faiths except our own. Now, if we could only cultivate the same attitude toward our political differences.
Am I embarrassed or ashamed that my grandfather was, quite possibly, a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Nah! From all that I’ve ever heard about him, he was a kind, hard-working, likeable, small town carpenter — maybe a little too religious for me, but overall, a nice guy who was a product of his era. His habits and choices do not reflect on me. Every generation has its mischief.
State legislatures seem to be the chief mischief makers these days. Many, including Indiana, are considering a law that would, in effect, make it a crime for any teacher to introduce historical material that might reflect negatively on the present and, thus, embarrass any student. New Hampshire passed such a law, including a $500 reward for anyone who reports a teacher who violates it. (It would certainly motivate the students to pay close attention.) Actuality, reality, facts and truth are no defense. Students are to remain blissfully ignorant.
I finished cleaning out the book, drove to Greensburg and donated it to the Decatur County Historical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.