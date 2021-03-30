VERSAILLES - The Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is looking for public input on a Digital Inclusion survey from citizens who reside within the nine county region, including Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Shelby and Switzerland counties.
In partnership with the Purdue Center for Regional Development (PCRD), SIRPC is working to develop a regional digital inclusion plan. Information gathered from the survey, linked below, will help inform planning efforts for economic development purposes, and improve the region's quality of life.
The Digital Inclusion Survey can be found at: https://pcrd.purdue.edu/sirpc
Digital readiness defines the needs that lie beyond the infrastructure of broadband coverage. Affordability of service, access to devices, and digital literacy are some of the critical elements to be addressed as we work to breach the digital divide within our communities.
As PCRD Director, Dr. Roberto Gallardo explained, “The key question to answer today is if your community is digital inclusive. Not being digital inclusive impacts economic development, community development, and quality of life. Digital inclusive looks at the online presence of organizations, digital literacy/skills of students, workers, and residents, and adequate and reliable devices to ensure the region can participate fully in this rapidly evolving digital age.”
As the role of digital technology in people’s daily lives continues to grow, SIRPC wants to make sure the region is benefiting from the opportunities than come with this change. To do so, residents need the necessary skills to participate in this digital world.
The purpose of the survey is to help gauge where the residents of Southeastern Indiana stand in regard to digital skills.
If you are a citizen of one of the aforementioned counties within the SIRPC area, you are encouraged take the Digital Inclusion survey; it takes no more than seven minutes to complete.
For more information contact Hannah Garnett or Susan Craig of SIRPC: Hannah.garnett@sirpc.org ; Susan.craig@sirpc.org.
ABOUT SIRPC
SIRPC works to improve the quality of life within Southeastern Indiana. It is our goal to assist in the development of a diverse and robust economy within our nine-county region through strategic, collaborative efforts and initiatives that best serve the multi interests of our partners and stakeholders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.