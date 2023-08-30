COLUMBUS – Organizers are expecting as many as 10,000 concert-goers to attend the 37th annual Our Hospice Summer Concert Saturday at Mill Race Park, 50 Carl Miske Drive, Columbus.
The show kicks off at 7 p.m. with opening act Levi Riggs who will be followed at 8:30 p.m. by Sister Hazel.
Levi Riggs is an all American country music artist mixed with rock elements, high energy and down home roots. Levi Riggs is an all American country music artist mixed with rock elements, high energy and down home roots.
Sister Hazel is an American alternative rock band from Gainesville, Florida, whose style blends elements of jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock and southern rock. They are best known for their 1997 single “All for You.”
At 10 p.m. a drawing will be held to determine the winner of a $10,000 raffle!
Lawn seating is first-come-first-serve; bring your own chair or blanket.
Disabled parking is available inside Mill Race Park – at the 8th & Lindsey Street entrance (must have handicap sticker/plate). Disable seating plus one guest is available at the concert.
Food vendors will open at 4:30 p.m. and will accept cash, check or credit.
Raffle tickets ($10) and concert T-shirts ($20) will be sold at designated tents and can be purchased with cash/check only. Raffle ticket sales end at 8:30 p.m.
Coolers are allowed.
Tents or large umbrellas are prohibited, as is smoking or vaping.
No pets, although service animals are permitted.
