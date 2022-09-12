OLDENBURG - Associates of the Sisters of St Francis, Oldenburg celebrated the 40th anniversary of their relationship with the Sisters August 19 to 21 at the Motherhouse in Oldenburg.
Over the years, Associates have grown in number from three to 202.
Attendees ranged from various states throughout the country including New Mexico, New York, Missouri, Maryland and Texas.
The weekend celebration included special recognition of Associates who have served for 15 years, 25 years and 40 years.
There were also prayer sessions, social activities, arts and crafts, shared meals, and Mass.
Two new Associates, Amy Moffitt from Milton and Myrna Hoeing from Batesville, mentored by their contact persons, Yvonne Dye from Shirley and Kathy Born from Cincinnati, Ohio, signed their initial commitment, and two Associates, Yvonne Dye and Pat Nosko from Charlestown, with their respective contact persons, Sister Shirley Gerth and Sister Delouise Menges, signed their permanent commitments.
Participants experienced a renewed sense of dedication to their mission to be a presence of Jesus to all.
Associates are lay persons affiliated with the Sisters in their mission and prayer. They share spiritual, social, and service opportunities with the Sisters and with each other.
The Associate relationship is rooted in the Gospel and in Franciscan values, mindful of the call to be the presence of Jesus to all, especially to the powerless, the poor, and the oppressed.
Sisters and Associates experience mutual support in their commitment to living the Gospel of Jesus.
For more information on becoming an Associate, contact Jane Schaefer or Carolyn Meyer at (812) 933-6439 or at associate@oldenburgosf.com.
