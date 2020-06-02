Each year, Enhanced Telecommunications Corp. awards $13,000 in scholarship money to graduating high school seniors, including home-schooled students, from each of these counties in its fiber and/or wireless markets: Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, Switzerland and Union. All students are given equal consideration, with no guarantees for a winner from any given school.
More than 100 applications were received. Six prizes were awarded, including one for $5,000, two at $2,500 each and three for $1,000 apiece.
This year’s winners include:
• $5,000, Michael Hoff, Oldenburg Academy;
• $2,500, Lauren Ahaus and Zachary Bovard, East Central High School; and
• $1,000, Patrick Wagner, Jac-Cen-Del High School; Haley Bockover, Greensburg Community High School; and Megan Caudy, ECHS.
“We are particularly proud to be presenting scholarship awards this year,” said ETC marketing manager Anita Fledderman. “Given the current climate, we know many students are in financial need, and ETC is honored to be able to help. We congratulate all of our recipients and wish all graduates the best of luck.”
