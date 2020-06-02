Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.