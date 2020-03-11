The Indiana State Police is joining forces this week with Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia State Police agencies for what is known as the Six-State Trooper Project.
During this collaborative effort, troopers across Indiana will be taking to the highways March 12 to 14 with a primary focus on criminal interdiction through high volume traffic enforcement.
During this period, motorists can expect to see an increased presence of our troopers on the roadsides conducting traffic stops. Drivers are encouraged to not drive distracted, and to be increasingly aware of the need to move over or slowdown as required to givethem theroom to work safely.
Why target traffic violations to catch criminals? Troopers understand that the criminal element by and large operates in a mobile environment. Criminals regularly must navigate our roadways while moving from point A to point B. By conducting large scale coordinated patrols such as the Six-State Trooper Project, troopers effectively create a bigger net for law enforcement to fish.
Motorist that observe high-risk driving behavior, suspect impaired driving, or suspect criminal activity on our roadways are always encouraged to call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.