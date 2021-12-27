BATESVILLE — This year, the Southeastern Indiana YMCA is encouraging community members to give their New Year’s resolutions a boost by creating smaller, more manageable goals that can lead to the success of a larger one.
Along with singing “Auld Lang Syne” at the start of the New Year, making resolutions is a tradition for millions of Americans. However, while choosing a resolution can be easy, sticking to it can be more of a challenge. According to U.S. News & World Report, the failure rate of New Year’s resolutions is said to be about 80%, most by mid-February.
“The goal of losing weight is too broad,” Jordan Edwards, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Wellness Director and certified personal trainer, said. “Reframe that big resolution into smaller, more manageable ones. Resolve to incorporate fruits and vegetables into at least two meals a day. If you’re eating out three times a week, make a goal to only eat out two times a week.”
Edwards also explains that reframing your goals in a positive way can help you stick to them.
“Try not to think about what you are missing, but rather what you’re gaining. For example, gaining time with your family and/or friends, taking a walk, or volunteering instead of more screen time. This can make a resolution feel more positive, and therefore more achievable.”
Edwards will be facilitating the Southeastern Indiana YMCA’s transformation challenge called the 2022 Healthy Start Challenge starting Thursday, January 6. He has many more of these tips to share as he guides participants through the 7-week program.
“The Healthy Start Challenge is about making a ‘New Life Resolution’ instead of a ‘New Year’s Resolution.’ Our program will help you develop life-long habits that bring you to your full potential, no matter where you find yourself in life. We will approach your well-being in a holistic manner focusing on six dimensions of wellness: emotional, spiritual, intellectual, social, financial and rounding out with a heavy emphasis on physical. Learn to become more active, eat right, and feel healthy all while finding balance throughout the rest of your life. Visits from inspirational speakers to discuss each of the different dimensions of wellness and how to flourish in each area will be a key feature. And, every week, we will provide fun exercises and fresh recipes to keep participants engaged and on track,” Edwards said. “It’s easier to stick to resolutions if you can share them with a partner or friends working towards similar goals. So, whether you join the Healthy Start Challenge on your own or with a friend, having specific check-ins with other participants will provide the opportunity to help each other out of slumps and to cheer each other on during the high points.”
Participants in the Healthy Start Challenge will meet once a week for seven weeks. They can choose one of two meeting times: Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. The cost for the program is $50 for Y members and $70 for potential members.
Potential members who are interested in joining and getting the member discount on programs, can take advantage of the Y’s January membership offer. Join the Y between January 1 to 31 and pay no joiner fee ($75 savings) when you donate 15 non-perishable food items. Stop by the Y or call 812-934-6006 to sign-up.
Questions? Contact Edwards at jedwards@siymca.org or the Director of Program Services Jenny Salyer at jsalyer@siymca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.