BATESVILLE – It’s been a long process, but at 5:30 p.m. today, a groundbreaking ceremony will take place for the city’s new skatepark.
The new skatepark will be located at The Plex, 671 Pohlman Street, which allows for easy access to other amenities as well as Liberty Park. It will be easily accessible by the trail system and available for daytime use.
The Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy has partnered with the city of Batesville and Batesville Parks and Recreation to bring a skatepark to the community.
It is hoped this new area will help increase physical activity and provide more opportunities for healthy and safe entertainment for all ages.
Plans include creation of a surrounding area with a bike-oriented pump track, rock-climbing bouldering walls, and musical features to help complete the space. The location will be jam-packed with family-friendly entertainment!
For more information visit https://hungerskateparks.com/2022/01/05/batesville-in-design-animation/.
