BATESVILLE – The Batesville City Council approved $150,000 in additional appropriations of American Rescue Plan Act funds at last week’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The funding was approved after a month of discussion since the last council meeting’s request from Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure advocates. The funding will help the group add a pump track as a new addition to the existing skatepark. The advocates intend to build a bouldering wall as well.
Mayor Mike Bettice introduced Resolution #03-2023 to approve the funding.
“Whenever there is an additional appropriation to the budget, there are very precise things that we have to do,” Mayor Bettice said. “We have to advertise it and then we have to have a public hearing to allow any member of the public come and speak to the resolution.”
No members of the public spoke for or against the resolution and it was passed unanimously.
In addition to the funding approval, the council approved the 2024 annual salary and hourly rates as well as elected officials’ salaries.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Memorial Building.
