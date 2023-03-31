BATESVILLE - The new Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was discussed at a recent Batesville Parks and Recreation board meeting.
A Batesville Trails ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 22 followed by a skatepark ribbon-cutting at 1:15 p.m at the skatepark.
That will be followed by a large donor appreciation event scheduled for 1:30 p.m. with comments from Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice. Music by The Reys and an open skate time slot will follow Bettice.
Future project booths will be open from 2 to 3 p.m. and free seeds and tree seedlings will be available from 2 to 5 p.m.
Food trucks will be open for the entirety of the event.
In the event of rain, both ribbon cuttings will move to Liberty Park inside the large pavilion.
Separately, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled their annual Easter Egg Hunt for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Liberty Park.
Three separate age groups will search for 5,000 eggs.
Co-sponsors include chamber businesses and the Mayor's Youth Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.