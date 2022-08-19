GREENSBURG – As part of the continuing Greensburg Bicentennial celebration, the Slammer Jazz Trio will be appearing at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at the Rebekah Park amphitheater.
Slammer Jazz plays a full spectrum of jazz favorites including straight-ahead jazz, Big Band swing, bebop, Dixieland, Latin jazz, smooth jazz, and Great American Songbook classics.
The Slammer Jazz Trio consists of three veteran professional musicians: Jim VanSlambrook on tenor, sax and flute; Heidi Kinkead on vocals and alto sax; and Craig Watson on vocals, trumpet and guitar.
VanSlambrook has performed for more than 55 years in jazz combos, Big Bands, rock bands, and musical theatres in Detroit, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.
Kinkead graduated from Carmel High School and the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Music. She’s performed with rock bands and professional musical theatres including Beef & Boards, American Cabaret, Indianapolis Civic, Boggstown Cabaret, and the Barn Theatre.
Watson toured the United States and Canada in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s with show groups. His energetic lyrical interpretations and scat singing are always a real crowdpleaser.
Bicentennial Coordinator and event planner John Pratt is sure Greensburg will love the concert.
“Over the course of the Jerry Williams Concert Series, we have developed a loyal base who love every genre that we have offered,” Pratt said. “So far we have had Irish, Big Band, ‘50s rock ‘n roll, country, western, Broadway, patriotic, a little ragtime, and a family concert. Jazz will fit in perfectly!”
