CONNERSVILLE -- Connersville-area residents in need of sleep health services have a new option closer to home.
Reid Health's Sleep Disorder Center has begun offering services on the health system's main campus in Connersville at 1941 Virginia Ave.
"We are very excited to offer sleep medicine evaluations and treatments in our new Connersville Sleep Disorder Center," Horia Draghiciu, M.D., Medical Director of the Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Department for the Connersville campus, said.
"Our patients will be able to obtain high-quality sleep medicine services -- both on-site clinical evaluations and the entire spectrum of sleep diagnostics -- in a convenient location, especially given the time of day when most sleep studies are scheduled. That will eliminate the hassle of transportation to the Richmond campus many of our patients in Connersville experience, as well as local clinical follow-up."
Services at the new location will be available every Monday.
To request an appointment, you can fill out the form on the Reid Health website or call the Sleep Disorder Center at (765) 983-7966.
Reid Pulmonary Care's Wendi Shaffmaster, NP, also is now seeing patients in Connersville at the facility at 1475 East State Road 44. To make an appointment, call (765) 935-8943.
-Information provided.
