GREENSBURG – A free resource has become available to Decatur County parents in cooperation with the Greensburg Prevention Group, the civic based organization of local business and not-for-profit directors gathered in the name of drug and alcohol use prevention.
4C is a nonprofit serving 28 counties in Southern Indiana. More than 40 years ago, 4C started out as a grassroots organization with a few local child care directors and preschool teachers meeting to network and share information about child care. 4C was incorporated in 1969. In the late 1990s, research about brain development in children identified issues around child care as national priorities. 4C hired its first paid employees and the organization began to grow.
Community Engagement Specialist Ashley Hansen has been in child-care for nearly 20 years, and spoke about 4C’s “Sleep Safe” program for parents of infants.
“Families and parenting have changed radically since women started working outside of the home. Often, mothers of young children resort to parenting in ways they were parented, and even though that can be successful, the numbers of Hoosier children who die in their sleep from suffocation and strangulation due to unsafe sleeping practices is too high,” she explained.
According to the Centers of Disease Control, in 2018 the infant mortality rate in the United States was 5.7 deaths per 1,000 live births.
“There are so many infant deaths that could be prevented with just a little coaching,” Hansen said.
Of the more than 21,000 infant deaths in the United States in 2018, the five leading causes of infant death in 2018 were birth defects, preterm birth and low birth weight, maternal pregnancy complications, sudden infant death syndrome and then injuries (e.g., suffocation).
Hansen told the story of an infant that was laid down for her nap at a childcare providers on an adult mattress surrounded by pillows and blankets to keep her from rolling off the bed. The child slept for an hour unattended, but then, because the little one wasn’t able yet to use it’s arms or legs to reposition, it died of strangulation, smothering in the blanket.
“It is very important for an infant to lay on it’s back when put to sleep unattended,” Hansen said. “The risk is far too great for the infant to suffocate, simply because they have not the arm or leg strength yet to roll themselves over.”
“There are so many services that we offer completely free to young parents, so many services that provide information in so many areas of child-care, that many young mothers might be unaware of, all at their fingertips,” Hansen said.
4C of Southern Indiana, Inc. can be reached at www.child-care.com.
