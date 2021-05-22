RUSHVILLE – Area music fans are just one month away from the return of the free concert series at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater.
The first show of the season is set for June 19 when Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi tribute band) takes the stage in Rushville. Admission is free and the event is set to start at 6 p.m.
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert series returns and brings with it a diverse range of national, regional and area talent throughout the summer.
Slippery When Wet has played more than 1,500 shows throughout the U.S. alone and has traveled to Africa, Mexico, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic. They have headlined on more than 60 cruises on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and played the Super Bowl 48 Pregame Show in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2014. The band’s shows are the most attended and highest grossing of any Bon Jovi Tribute in the country.
Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase.
All shows will adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and follow a plan approved by the local health department. Visit rushvilleamphitheater.com for more information on the series overall. All dates and acts subject to change without notice.
ABOUT RIVERSIDE PARK AMPHITHEATER
Riverside Park Amphitheater is an outdoor music venue located at 100 West Water Street in Rushville. The venue is a great concert destination annually hosting live music events and creating a great family-friendly environment with all performances taking place on Saturday evenings. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase. There is a beer garden on-site for adults over 21 years of age, however no alcohol is to be brought into the park and all coolers are checked upon entry. Parking is conveniently available in gravel lots or in surrounding business lots with easy shuttle service to and from the amphitheater. Special handicap parking is also available. Past performers include Rusted Root, Georgia Satellites, The SteelDrivers, The Romantics, Stephen Pearcy, Cracker, Gaelic Storm, Clare Dunn, Clayton Anderson, ZOSO, The High Kings, John Waite (Bad English, The Babys), Who’s Bad, Sweet Tea Trio and many more.
