RUSHVILLE — After the first successful summer concert series event this past Saturday headlined by The Flying Buffaloes, music fans are invited back this weekend for another night of free entertainment.
Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi tribute band) is scheduled to take Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater stage at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and the opening act is set to take the stage at 6 p.m.
Slippery When Wet has played more than 1,500 shows throughout the U.S. alone and has traveled to Africa, Mexico, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.
The group has headlined on more than 60 cruises on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and played the Super Bowl 48 Pregame Show in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2014. The band’s shows are the most attended and highest grossing of any Bon Jovi Tribute in the country.
Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase.
All shows will adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and follow a plan approved by the local health department.
Visit rushvilleamphitheater.com for more information on the series overall. All dates and acts subject to change without notice.
