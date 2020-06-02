The annual Young Hoosier Art Contest was held virtually this year, and several St. Louis School students were recognized, reported SLS art teacher Betty Frey.
Those whose art was selected as notable and received trophies were Ingrid Tuveson and Roman Raab. Honorable mention and ribbon winners were Kate Weber and Hank Ritter, grade 8; Sullivan Hill, grade 7; and Felicity Brelage and Ethan Rahschulte, grade 6.
"Congratulations to all of our talented St. Louis School winners," Frey said.
