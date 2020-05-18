St. Louis School administrators have released the third quarter honor roll.
Grade 4
First honors
Ava Becker, Owen Beckner, Elena Beiser, Damien Brelage, Madi Dierckman, Wilbur Giesting, Caleb Harmeyer, Andrew King, Jack Laloge, Sophia Leising, Kathryn Mack, Calvin Padgett, Abby Raab, Maggie Tekulve, Jersey Trenkamp, Alejandra Schutte, Grant Wanstrath and Laney Wuestefeld.
Second honors
Sam Dice, Mylaina Fullenkamp, Charlie Gardner, Jeff Gerstbauer, Tripp Hertel, Ruby Imel, Nick Kern, Zoie Niese, Kenli Rudolf, Ray Walke, Hailee Weisenbach and Mary Kara Wanstrath.
Third honors
Aubrey Baker, Anthony Walke and Lillian Scheibler.
Grade 5
First honors
Ella King, Olivia Leising, Cayden Lieland, Ethan Meer, Campbell Miles, Brody Rudolf, Grace Saner, Adam Weber and Isabelle Young.
Second honors
Carson Hartwell, Rylan Hill, Griffin Koester, Lucy Meyer, Rylan Yeager and Leigh Walmsley.
Third honors
Avery Austin, Owen Beiser, Rebecca Durham, Owen Hermesch, David Koch and Mimi Smith.
Grade 6
First honors
Felicity Brelage, Ashley Hunter, Bridget Lohmueller, Olivia Meer, Ethan Rahschulte, Rachel Suttmann and Brady Wonnell.
Second honors
Jack Freeland, Sophia Hohenstein, Noah Livers, Caleb Mohr, Cate Reidy, Meg Ritter, Karsyn Watson and Paige Watters.
Third honors
Ben Greiwe, Brycen Miller, Katelyn Rahe, Sam Richardson and Cora Roth.
Grade 7
First honors
Lucy Abplanalp, Libby Boedicker, Christian Mack and Maria Voegele.
Second honors
Max Amberger, Ryan Duerstock, Sully Hill, Adam Meer, Santiago Schutte, Ainsley Sipples, Jacob Voegele and Henry Wanstrath.
Third honors
Matt Geisen, Sam Laloge and Emily Schebler.
Grade 8
First honors
Megan Batta, Maggie Beiser, Preston Conway, Sady Hirt, Thomas Lohmueller, Paul Meer, Connor Miles, Rhea Miller, Hank Ritter, Claire Saner, Lillian Schebler, Catherine Streator, Ingrid Tuveson, Sadie Wachsmann, Madison Wanstrath, Kate Weber, Hannah Wells and Isabelle Wonnell.
Second honors
Lea Cossentino, Evan Flaspohler, Ella Moster, Eli Weiler and Abigail Wuestefeld.
Third honors
Jayden Boedicker, Brian Harmeyer, Ava Owens, Isabel Price and Cole Rudolf.
