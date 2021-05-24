BATESVILLE - Thanks to home organizing during the COVID-19 shutdown, the St. Louis Rummage sale will be bursting at the seams with treasures.
The sale will be held from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. June 11 and 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. June 12 (1/2 price after 1 p.m.) at the SLS Activity Center. From 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 13, fill a provided bag for $2.
All proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase a color copier for the school.
The sale is operated solely on volunteer power and organized by the school PTO.
“You never know what you are going to find at this sale,” organizer Jane Lieland said. “One year we had a snowblower, an organ, and a car. I love it when I find clothes to fit my boys and shoes in great condition.”
There is ample parking around the school and church.
