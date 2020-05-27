"St. Louis School had dedicated this school year to honoring our Blessed Mother and to coincide with the year of Our Lady in our parish," reported art teacher Betty Frey.
The school children started off the beginning of the year by adding pieces to a mosaic of the Miraculous Medal. Each time a student did an act of kindness, said a prayer or forgave someone, he or she would add a piece to the mosaic. "We were almost finished with the mosaic when our school year ended abruptly due to COVID-19. We asked students to say family rosaries in order to finish adding the letters around Mary, and you did it! I am happy to say that with all of your help our Mary mosaic is now complete."
The mosaic was located outside of the principal’s office and all year long students have added their pieces to the mosaic. Principal Chad Moeller said how much he enjoyed chatting with the kids as they would tell him what kind deed they performed to be able to add a mosaic piece.
"We are so proud of all of our students and ask our Blessed Mother to continue to watch over us during these difficult times," Frey said.
