RUSHVILLE – The city of Rushville has announced details regarding a new COVID-19 Phase 3-Small Business Grant program.
The city is now accepting applications for this unique opportunity. The grant amount is up to $10,000 per business.
This grant is being offered to for-profit businesses in Rush County, Indiana, that have gross receipts less than $1 million per year, have 100 employees or less, and 51% of employees who are low to moderate income. Microenterprise businesses (five employees or less, one being the owner) are also eligible.
To quality, the business must show why funds will be needed to recover from the impacts and ongoing need from the pandemic. The business must also commit to remain open or reopen and retain a stipulated number of employees and additional grant reporting by June/July of 2023 and June/July of 2024.
Preference will be given to locally-owned and minority-owned businesses, like women’s and veteran-owned businesses.
Grant applications are currently available and are to be submitted by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. All applications received before that date will be considered filed at the same time, and subsequent applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis as long as the funds are available.
This funding is only available for a limited time and must be paid out per funding agency requirements.
If you are interested, contact Carla Sharpe via email at secretary@cityofrushville.in.gov or by phone at (765)-932-3735 to request an application, or come into the City Center, 330 N. Main Street, Rushville, to pick up an application.
Information provided
