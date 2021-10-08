The Central Chapter of the Indiana Native Plant Society is offering grant awards of up to $300 for well-conceived projects that promote the conservation, study and use of plants native to Indiana. These grants may fund a portion of a larger project.
Applicants must be part of a not-for-profit group or organization such as community gardens, schools, churches, scout groups or neighborhood associations. INPS aims to support diversity, equity and inclusion of all Central Indiana communities.
INPS Central Chapter counties that will be considered are Boone, Clay, Decatur, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Tipton and Vigo.
To be considered for a grant, applicants must fill out and return the forms found at https://fs27.formsite.com/JinkhW/dipkvdsaz2/index.html. Press “submit” when completed.
Central Chapter will have two award cycles per year. Deadline for the first round of awards is Nov. 15, 2021. Results will be announced and award checks mailed in December. The next deadline will be May 15, 2022.
Address any questions to centralgrants@indiananativeplants.org.
The Indiana Native Plant Society is a non-profit statewide organization. Volunteers from all walks of life work to nourish the web of life through native plants and to form bonds of stewardship for the future by bringing Indiana youth to nature.
-Information provided.
