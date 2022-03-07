The South Decatur High School Math and Social Studies Academic teams placed first and the Science team placed second out of 12 local teams at the Batesville Invitational. The SDHS Social Studies Academic teammates are Allison Flessner, Holly Marsh, Bradley Walling, Jack Hamilton and Kaitlynn Keppel. The SDHS Math Academic teammates are Elizabeth Flessner, Alli Nobbe, Donovan Hale, Delaney Felts, Taylor Stearns, Josh Edwards, Conner Newby and Trevor Newby. The SDHS Science Academic teammates are Khloie Owens, Abigail Collins, Josh Edwards, Kealie Haley and Allison Flessner. (Math team photo not available.)
SMART KIDS
