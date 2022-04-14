RUSHVILLE - Clean Green Rush, Rush County’s solid waste management district, is suspending recycling drop-off at the organization's Smiley Avenue site beginning May 1, 2022.
Every load that is picked up by Waste Management is being assessed a $96 contamination fee in addition to the regular costs amounting to hundreds of dollars each month. In addition to paying extra fees, the materials are being treated as trash.
"We don’t want our residents working to recycle only to have it trashed," Clean Green Rush Director Carole Yeend said.
Anything in a plastic bag immediately earns the contamination designation. The explanation given was that bags get tangled in automatic sort equipment.
“Until we can find another vendor or another way of handling recycling, recycling drop-off will be suspended at Smiley Avenue,” Yeend said.
The compactor for paper and cardboard will remain open for now, even though the cost for hauling those materials has more than doubled.
Tox-Away items will still be collected from 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday each month.
The City of Rushville will continue their curbside pick-up each week.
“Residents are encouraged to eliminate film (plastic bags) and place items loosely in your green lid recycling toter," Street Commissioner Jemmy Miller said. "Without the plastic bags, the toters can hold more, too.”
Questions about environmentally friendly disposal options can be directed to Yeend at recycle@rushcounty.in.gov or 765-938-1342.
Questions about curbside recycling should be address to the Street Department at 765-932-2575.
