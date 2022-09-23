GREENSBURG - North Decatur Elementary School second grade teacher Linda Smith is the Rotary Club of Greensburg's 2022 Educator of the Year.
At a brief presentation reception in the North Decatur Elementary library, teachers and Rotary members celebrated Smith's 47 year career with speeches, the presentation of the Educator of the Year award and cookies.
The Rotary Club presents a Decatur County teacher with the award to reaffirm confidence in the teaching profession and to recognize the traditional image of the teacher as a role model for local youth.
Along with the award, the winner receives a $600 stipend to be used to benefit the affiliated school. The recipient has absolute discretion regarding how the stipend is utilized.
He or she also receives a personal plaque commemorating the award, and the educator's school receives a rotating plaque noting the past award winners as well as the current winner.
Any active, full-time classroom teacher in any accredited Greensburg or Decatur County school, whether public, private or parochial, is eligible for the award. The teacher cannot have received the award in a prior year.
Nominations may be submitted by anyone. The Greensburg Rotary Club reviews all nominations and the recognition is presented based on the following criteria: his or her dedication to the teaching profession, the nominee’s years of service to the profession, his or her ability to motivate students, his or her image as a role model for students, and his or her contributions to the education community including professional honors or awards.
When asked for comment upon receiving the award, Smith said she was shocked to have been considered and added, "But I love my school, I love my students, and I love my job. And I'm very grateful to have received this award."
