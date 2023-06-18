RUSHVILLE – Rush Memorial Hospital CEO Brad Smith has been selected to join the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board #5.
Regional Policy Boards foster communication between the AHA, its members and state hospital associations and provide important input on critical public policy issues unique to a region.
The nine Regional Policy Boards meet three times a year and provide essential guidance on public policy issues considered by the AHA Board of Trustees, serve as ad hoc policy development committees when appropriate, and identify needs unique to a region.
Smith’s selection to the Regional Policy Board follows his service as a board member and the most recent past chairman of the Indiana Hospital Association. He is looking forward to bringing a rural voice to hospital policy.
“It is a privilege and honor to serve as an Indiana delegate on the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board for Region 5," Smith said. "Healthcare is facing many challenges right now and I am grateful to be a part of helping to shape healthcare policy.”
“Brad is a passionate leader who has dedicated his career to advocating for hospitals, patients, and staff,” Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor said. “As former Chairman of the IHA Board of Directors, he will be a critical voice in advancing health care policy in Indiana and on a national level.”
Rush Memorial Hospital is a ‘Critical Access Hospital” or CAH. CAH’s supply rural populations with local healthcare options. By keeping care close to home, they offer patients access to many of the same services that are readily available in urban areas.
While many CAH’s are owned by large healthcare systems, RMH has remained independent. This has allowed the hospital flexibility to respond to local concerns while maintaining strict adherence to the highest national standards for quality healthcare.
The American Hospital Association is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities.
The AHA advocates on behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers – and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups.
Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends.
For more information, visit www.aha.org.
