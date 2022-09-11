GREENSBURG – Noted local scholar Bill Smith will share stories from his research on the history of the Underground Railroad in Decatur County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, at the Greensburg Decatur County Public Library.
The event is part of the ongoing Cleo Duncan Bicentennial Lecture Series.
Smith, a retired lawyer and former Decatur County Prosecutor, enjoyed researching the 40 acres near Clarksburg and Kingston Church purchased by his ancestors in 1957. Living in that area as a child, Smith was naturally curious about its history and recounted a conversation he had in 1990 with the late Charles Metz.
Metz told him of a certain Black slave named Caroline and her four children, who, having escaped from slavery in Kentucky traveled through Decatur County in search of freedom.
Caroline had been the slave and mistress of George Ray, a Kentucky tavern owner, and three of Caroline’s children were his. He published a reward notice of $500 for anyone who captured and returned Caroline and her children to him.
The reward notice was later admitted as evidence and was part of the criminal prosecution in the State of Indiana vs. Luther Donnell.
Caroline and her children were assisted by Donnell, who was later prosecuted for “aiding a fugitive slave,” and narrowly escaped a long prison term by winning an appeal.
As Smith researched Donnell, he heard references to “a colored settlement east of Clarksburg” whose entire membership was “a bunch of fugitive slaves.” Smith set out to learn more about the settlement and the community’s establishment of the county’s only black church, the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Smith unearthed the name of Joseph Snelling, the first free black settler to Decatur County in 1822, and coined the black settlement “the Snelling Settlement.”
“I found the deed to his direct purchase from the US Government of about 67 acres at $1.25 an acre, around which other free black settlers purchased land or lived in that area as tenants,” said Smith.
In 2007, Smith published a manuscript titled “The History of the Underground for Escaping Slaves and Free Black Settlement in Decatur County, Indiana, 1820-1860.” He will share parts of the publication with his audience during his September 13 presentation.
Attendance for Smith’s lecture is free but registration is required by calling the library at 812-663-2826.
