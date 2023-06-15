BATESVILLE – The Batesville Area Arts Council is hosting three performances of “Smoke on the Mountain” at Batesville High School. The musical, performed by the Tree County Players approximately four years ago, features many of the same local cast members from that performance.
“Smoke on the Mountain” is about the fictional Sanders family who are returning to circulation after a brief hiatus from performing at churches, said Director Bill Rethlake. Set in 1938, it takes place at a Baptist church in North Carolina.
When asked what she most enjoys about the musical so far, producer Deb Reese said, “Getting everybody back together again for our second run!”
Rethlake noted that the six shows performed by the Tree County Players sold out.
“There are only three shows for this and we don’t know where ticket sales are right now, but I know that this crew will be happy giving a performance regardless of sales,” he added.
“Smoke on the Mountain” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in the Batesville High School auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.