The Smyrna Guys and Gals met at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19, at Smyrna Lutheran Church. President Anna Burkhart called the meeting to order. Those in attendance were Anna and Mason Burkhart, Alex and Mikayla Tebbe, Alexis Turner, Alex and Elizabeth Walden.
The American pledge was led by Alex Tebbe and the 4-H pledge was led by Mason Burkhart. Roll call included the existing members introducing themselves to our new club members, Alex and Elizabeth Walden. Welcome Alex and Elizabeth!
Each club member also shared one 4-H project they enjoy. Leader Christy Norton gave the Secretary report and the Treasurer’s report.
New business included the receipt of thank you cards from the neighbors we caroled to last month. Also a reminder to register for 4-H, pay dues to the Extension Office and review any scholarship opportunities as well.
Old business included the club donated $50 worth of Christmas items to Aspen Place for resident Christmas gift bags. Clare read a devotional story about a boy with a bad temper. Clare gave a demonstration on SMART goals.
The meeting was adjourned to refreshments provided by the Hostetler family and Valentine’s Day craft making. The crafts will be shared with residents at Hickory Creek and Crown Pointe. The next Smyrna Guys and Gals meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Feb. 16, at Smyrna Lutheran Church.
