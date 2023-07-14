GREENSBURG – This year marks the 70th anniversary for Smyrna Lutheran Church to offer food service at the Decatur County 4-H Fair. Seventy years is a long time, and many other food-service folks have come and gone. (The first year was actually 1952, but no food service was allowed at the Decatur County Fair in 2020 due to Covid.)
Why has Smyrna hung in there so long? Generosity. Smyrna has stayed the course as a food service at the fair because Smyrna Lutheran has always had a very generous commitment to community outreach. And outreach projects usually require funding.
Smyrna members have mainly been rural folks of the immediate community with many involved in agriculture. Where out-of-pocket financial giving may not have always been overly abundant, generous hearts and willing hard workers were.
Smyrna uses the proceeds from the fair to help fund local, community outreach projects as well as to help pay for some general church expenses. “Many hands, God’s work” is a motto that definitely applies to Smyrna Lutheran.
St. Paul Lutheran Church – “Smyrna” as it is most commonly known by locals – is located in southwest Saltcreek Township, Decatur County. The congregation is now 162 years-old, having been established in 1861.
Like many small, rural congregations, membership has declined in recent years. However, Smyrna’s experience in providing food service has increased. The past few years tremendous help has come from members and parents of Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club, who also hold their 4-H club meetings at Smyrna church.
When church members come to work their shift at the food stand, jobs aren’t pre-assigned; veteran members can take one look and know what needs to happen.
What is the back story of this small rural church and its commitment to being an icon at the fair? Around the year 1952, the current site of the Decatur County Fairgrounds came into use. The former location was a temporary site near downtown Greensburg.
The reason for the move was to provide a better location for the county’s many 4-H members projects which included livestock, and county farmers and Homemakers a place to display their talents. The new fairgrounds also had room for local businesses to feature their wares and included space for a small carnival, which added to the entertainment.
What there was not a lot of at the new fairgrounds were places for people to get food. Several local churches were approached asking if they would be interested in the opportunity to offer food service for the fair. For Smyrna Lutheran that answer was, “Yes.” And a Smyrna summer tradition was born.
The early years were an adventure for the foodstand including summer-weather roulette – hot, cool, wind and rain under a very large canvas tent that sat on the uneven, grassy field near the midway (and hopefully only had a few leaks when it rained).
Extension cords snaking across the interior powered lights and electrical appliances, grills, fryers, refrigerators, and the old-fashioned hand-dipped milkshake machines. A metal horse tank filled with frigid water and floating ice chunks kept bottles of soda pop cold before the fountain drink machines were brought in.
The food stand was open daily for lunch and supper. Workers hustled back and forth and around each other as they waited on hungry fair-goers who sat at tables lining three sides of the tent perimeter. There were not a lot of comfort amenities for either foodstand workers or the fair-goers, but it was a week of high anticipation for everyone. It would all make a good scene for a movie set featuring rural county fairs.
1968 was a landmark year; the days of the large canvas tent were finally history and the construction of a double-sided food service building with food service windows made fair-life easier. The days of waiting tables were over.
As more food service options came to the fair, Smyrna made changes, too. The menu was simplified from traditional, everything-fried and homemade pies to grilling pork chops and burgers. But the locally famous Smyrna burger stayed.
The Smyrna burger has its own story. It started as a family favorite of one of the church members; with a few adjustments it became Smyrna’s signature sandwich. A Smyrna burger is ground beef seasoned with Smyrna’s “secret” sloppy-joe sauce, topped with melted cheese, pickle relish, and onions (if you like onions).
It’s a delicious, messy masterpiece that requires eating with a fork. Don’t get just one, order two! You can only get a Smyrna burger at the Decatur County Fair.
Preparation for the food stand brings back 70 years of memories for members who were much younger in those first years and have great stories to share.
Barbara Meyer Espinda: “I made hundreds of hand-dipped milkshakes back in the food tent days. I have to admit, milkshakes are not something that I care much for anymore! The ground was very uneven, you always managed to step in the same hole.”
Ralph Meyer: “The year of the flood, the wind and rain of the storm was so bad we were holding on to tent poles hoping to keep it from blowing down. The ground inside had standing water, too.”
Patty Lange Fischer: “The actual beginning of the Smyrna foodstand pre-dates me by a few years, so the foodstand is part of all my county fair memories. Back when Smyrna offered homemade pies, I recall my mom baking multiple pies every single morning of the fair!”
Sue Miller Hahn: “With today’s publicity on health risks, it may be hard to believe, but those early years we even sold cigarettes and candy. As kids ourselves, we didn’t think anything of getting a pack for the customer.”
Barbara Meyer Espinda: “To make sure everything stayed safe overnight, young men and teenage boys would sleep on cots inside the food tent.”
This year, Smyrna is bringing back their milkshakes, offering a 1/3 lb. burger (Smyrna burger, porkburger, hamburger or cheeseburger) and milkshake for $10.
Being mindful that many local people are involved in the success of the fair, as much as possible Smyrna sources its meats from local farmers and a local meat processing plant. When we succeed, so do our neighbors.
Smyrna foodstand opens daily at 4 p.m. through July 19, and for lunch on Saturday, July 15. Smyrna looks forward to another year at Decatur County 4-H Fair.
