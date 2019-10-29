GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Community High School Drama Club is in the final stages of preparation for their fall offering, “Snow Angel.”
Despite having to move their performance dates from Friday and Saturday (Nov. 1 and 2) to Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 2 and 3), director Tonya Downey is not concerned.
“We have a football player in our cast, and we’re proud to make adjustments to support our team,” she said.
An unusual tale, not just a typical high school comedy, “Snow Angel” is the story of a group of 15 teenagers living in the town of Deerpoint, Vermont.
During one of the biggest blizzards in 107 years, a mysterious girl named Eva steps out of a snow bank to begin her search for something, the nature of which makes up the main action, which is told through journal entries and interactions between characters in the story over the course of a single day.
The sets for this show are unusually detailed for a local high school play and were designed by the team of Jason and Jennifer Robbins and Tony and Deb Reese. The set designs for the shed and the burger joint lend themselves well to the action of the play and the talents of the young cast, and the overall design imparts a chilly winter feel to the stage action.
Downey spoke about the success of the Drama Club and the students participating.
“At GCHS, we offer many opportunities to all our students to participate: clubs, sports, all kinds of extra curricular activities, just anything they are interested in. In ‘Snow Angel,’ we have athletes and all sorts of students participating. I’m really proud of that,” she said.
When Downey began her sponsorship of the Drama Club at GCHS six years ago, there were eight students involved. Since 2013, she has grown that small core of students into 35.
“I think the reason we are so successful is because we’ve involved students who wouldn’t usually join the club: athletes, students with many other after-school activities. They love to do this, and with their busy schedules they make it work.”
As an extracurricular activity rather than a fully-sponsored school organization, Drama Club members are tasked with financially supporting themselves.
“We rely on ticket sales and sponsorships. We’ve had some great sponsors over the years, and that affects what kind of shows we do. We’ve been able to afford better shows, and I think that’s another reason there’s such good participation. These students understand and can relate better to the characters in this play, and I’m really proud of that as well,” Downey said.
She also admits that this is a challenging play.
“There are many light and sound cues to this as well as the challenge of creating so many locations on our stage, and we have a large stage,” she said. “Last year, we lost some seniors, but the now older kids help the younger ones, and everyone does well. This is their show. I might be pointing in the right direction, but they are in the driver’s seat.”
GCHS senior Rachel Teague is venturing out this year for the first time as an assistant director, having acted in plays since her early seventh-grade years. She might study film in college, but isn’t firm yet with her plans.
“This show is great because it’s very relateable,” she said. “These actors have put a lot of work into it, and I think that everyone in the audience will be able to relate with at least once character.”
Portraying one of the main characters (Eva) is Italian exchange student Irene Zanchettin.
“My character is a teenager, and I think she’s like me,” Zanchettin said.
A senior this year, Zanchettin is unsure about her future career, but realizes that Italy might not be where she wants to live when she finishes school.
“In Italy, I am in Drama Club and we do Shakespeare, so I’ve been on stage before,” she said.
Junior Kaelyn Spears plays Frida in “Snow Angels.” In Drama Club since her seventh-grade year, she loves getting to be someone different.
“My character is very different from me. Frida is sad and angry a lot of the time, and that’s my complete opposite,” she said.
“Snow Angel” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the GCHS Goddard Auditorium.
Tickets, which are available at the door, are $7 for adults, $5 for students, and free to age 5 and under. GCHS student tickets are free.
