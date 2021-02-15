GREENSBURG - As we dig ourselves out from what appears to be one of the biggest snowstorm in recent memory, Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh, Adams Township Trustee Charity Wilder and Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust spoke about local aid and disaster assistance.
Late Monday, Mayor Marsh and Greensburg Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper spoke to city residents on a Facebook "Watch" video.
"If you're out shoveling snow, be careful and be safe," began Marsh as he prepared to speak about provisions the city has made for residents in weather distress.
"Be kind to the Greensburg and the volunteer fire departments," he said.
Marsh asked that capable residents dig out 3 to 5 foot areas around all fire hydrants to help the local fire departments do their job in the event of residential fires.
The Greensburg Adult Center at 905 East Main Street has been set up locally as a "warming center," and that other communities may set up similar centers when available.
Marsh urged locals to "not use 911 for anything but real emergencies." "Please do not call 911, the dispatch number or the non-emergency number to see if you go to work. "Please call your employer and leave the Dispatch unit for real emergencies."
Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper said that he anticipated he and his crew coming in at 5 a.m., and that "the main drags should be plowed and travel should be as normal as possible."
"We won't begin salting until later in the afternoon because we anticipate it being buried in 10 to 12 inches of snow before the day's over," he said.
He continued with "then, in the afternoon, with the volume of snow we expect, we're strongly encouraging you, if possible to please," he urged. "Please get your car off of the street."
"With 15 feet of road width, I've got to put all that snow up against the curb, and we sure don't need vehicles along there, and we're going to bury those vehicles," Klosterkemper added.
Klosterkemper said that main routes and emergency routes would be plowed first for ambulances and emergency service access.
"If the volume of snow is anything like they are forecasting, residential areas we'll get to, but it will take us some time," he said.
"We have a limited time we can put people behind the wheels of trucks, and we still have to provide other services like trash pick-up. Those have to be accomplished as well," he finished.
"It's going to be a little bit of a trying time for all of us, but again, the entire county is working together to best serve everyone as we go through the next full days," Marsh said.
"And we've got another weather system coming in Thursday," Marsh added.
Marsh urged all to sign up for the emergency text system available on the web at www.greensburg.in.gov for status changes and emergency announcements.
