BATESVILLE – The City of Batesville is launching a new social media campaign in conjunction with multiple community organizations to promote the importance of participating in healthy activities with family.
The #BeEngagedBatesville campaign encourages organizations and individuals in the community to share photos or videos on Facebook of positive activities that bring families together.
“One of the many things that make Batesville the ideal place to live and work is the importance of family in our community,” Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said. “While many events have been cancelled due to the pandemic we believe this is one small way we can continue to put an emphasis (on) spending time with family in healthy, constructive ways.”
The city welcomes the public’s creativity as some examples of upcoming events or ideas including the Farmers Market, Halloween, CASA Family Day, walking and biking, family dinners, arts, music, school related activities and Paint The Town Pink.
“Paint The Town Pink is just one way that you can get engaged with your family in October with activities such as pumpkin painting, adding some pink decor to your front porch or whatever creative idea your family comes up with,” Margaret Mary Community Outreach Nurse Meg Applegate said. “We want to celebrate our survivors in the community, remember those we’ve lost , honor those who are fighting and remind women the importance of screening mammograms and prevention.”
To participate in the campaign just post a photo or video on your Facebook page with the hashtag #BeEngagedBatesville.
Information provided
