JEFFERSONVILLE - Mike Sodrel is running for U.S. Congress in Indiana’s 9thDistrict.
The district is currently represented by Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth, who is not running for re-election.
The Republican primary will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
“Congress is broken. We have more than enough career politicians there already. We need a representative who has the life and business experience needed to stand up for hard working Americans," Sodrel said. "Government should not create jobs. Instead, the goal should be for our government to create an environment where small businesses and entrepreneurs are free to innovate, create new private sector jobs, grow our economy, and help our communities thrive.”
Sodrel served in Congress from 2005 to 2007 and developed a solidly conservative voting record as an advocate for smaller government, lower taxes, and more liberty for all Americans.
Sodrel has served Southern Indiana and our country, not only during one term in Congress, but also as a Staff Sergeant in the Indiana Army National Guard and as a community leader and businessman.
Sodrel grew Sodrel Truck Lines, Free Enterprise Motor Coach, and Sodrel Logistics (SOLO) to employee more than 500 people. He was recognized as the “Southern Indiana Small Business Person of the Year,” and has served as Chairman of the Southern Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
Sodrel was married to his wife Keta for 47 years before her passing. He is the father of two children and a grandfather to seven granddaughters.
He said in a news release he wants to pass onto his children, his granddaughters, and their children an America that returns to the days of sacrificing for the next generation; so that they can live a better life, rather than wastefully borrowing and spending to leave future generations in debt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.