Area residents and business owners will learn how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during the next ZOOM meeting of Solarize Indiana.
The ZOOM meeting for Solarize Indiana, a grassroots community group, will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 15.
The ZOOM meeting will involve a 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers.
There is no charge to attend the Solarize Indiana ZOOM meeting.
Prior registration is required. The ZOOM link for registration can be found at https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or by sending an email request to Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu, who are co-chairpersons of Solarize Indiana.
One of the main benefits of installing solar with the help of Solarize Indiana is group pricing.
In addition to reducing the costs of installing a solar system, adding solar panels to structures permits more energy independence with less exposure to increasing utility bills, Carolyn Vann said. Net metering will be available through June 2022.
Also, adding solar does not affect the assessed value of a structure and will not increase the owner’s property taxes. The addition of solar has the potential to increase property value, however.
For more information, contact Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
