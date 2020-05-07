INDIANAPOLIS—Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer would like nothing more than to keep his Anderson dental practice open and continue seeing his patients.
But he can’t ensure he will be able to stay open because he can’t get the right kind of personal protective equipment he needs to protect his patients, his staff and himself from COVID-19.
Gov. Eric Holcomb gave the go-ahead for medical practices and other businesses to begin reopening April 27 as long as they had enough PPE so it’s safe for patients and staff alike.
After the announcement, Horstmeyer said he and his wife scrambled to make phone calls, and spent the whole week trying to buy PPE.
Luke Bosso, chief of staff for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, announced earlier in the week the creation of a PPE “Marketplace” that can provide bundles of masks, gowns and hand sanitizers to small business and nonprofit organizations. The state said it is only meant to be a secondary source of PPE if businesses can’t source it from traditional providers.
Horstmeyer said his wife called Wednesday morning to apply for bundles, but said they were not guaranteed to everyone who applies.
And having the right protective gear is critical if Holcomb’s five-stage plan for reopening the state for business is to work even though the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb.
Wednesday, Indiana reported 862 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 21,870, and 51 additional deaths for a total of 1,264 statewide.
Holcomb said he will continue to monitor the state’s numbers as his plan looks to July 4 for a return to a new normal of shopping and business operations. Besides the daily count of COVID-19 cases and deaths, the data include the number of ICU beds and ventilators the state has available.
“It’s not just focusing on the positive (test result) cases that will continue. This could be with us, folks, for a year,” Holcomb said Wednesday at his virtual press briefing. “It’s how we manage our way through this and how we keep that curve flat enough so that our health care system can care for those folks in need.”
While the cases are still increasing, the number of ICU beds and ventilators in the state has remained steady, with about 41% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators available for patient use if needed.
For Horstmeyer, to stay in business and take care of his dental patients he will need a steady supply of personal protective equipment for him and his staff.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that dentists use N95 masks, but Horstmeyer said they have been unavailable. Because of this, his office has been using level 3 masks, which have a lower filtration rate. The the CDC has approved them for offices that cannot obtain N95 masks.
“It’s just a difficult position that we want to come back and serve our patients, but the PPE pipelines are empty pretty much,” he said.
He said even though he’s been able to obtain PPE, sometimes he has been limited to purchasing just a few masks at a time.
“We’re not trying to hoard, we just want to buy it so that we can take care of our patients,” he said.
People across the state are looking to help businesses reopen their doors as businesses struggle to obtain PPE like Horstmeyer’s or find new practices to keep social distancing guidelines.
Jeff Rea, president and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, said he is working to connect businesses with the resources they need to navigate reopening.
Horstmeyer said dentists need to have the same type of assistance the government has given to other healthcare professions. Right now, his office has about one to two weeks’ worth of PPE, although it is difficult to know how much PPE is enough.
If his office is unable to obtain proper amounts of PPE, he said it will have to close.
While dental and medical offices are allowed to open across the state with proper protective equipment, other businesses in Marion, Lake and Cass counties cannot yet reopen. Holcomb set their re-open date at May 11.
But Wednesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said because of the density of the population and the number of COVID-19 cases, he is extending the stay-at-home order until May 15.
“So, while living in a large vibrant city is something we all enjoy, right now it means we must exercise caution to avoid a resurgence in the rate of infection,” he said.
He said that religious ceremonies and gatherings will not be permitted and should remain virtual this weekend. The state is allowing religious organizations to hold services on Sunday.
Hogsett also said Marion County will follow a plan similar to the state’s to phase in business operations and larger gatherings, but has no precise dates yet.
